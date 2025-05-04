CBOs adopt colonies/areas in Daporijo

DAPORIJO, 3 May: The Upper Subansiri district administration has allotted colonies/areas here to various community-based organisations (CBO) for adoption for one year.

The objective behind adopting the areas/colonies is to carry out cleanliness drives and ensure beautification of the town on a regular basis. More than 20 areas/colonies have been adopted by various CBOs.

Meanwhile, the Reri Welfare Society and the Nalo Welfare Society carried out cleanliness drives and tree plantation in their designated areas on Saturday, in the presence of DC Tasso Gambo.

The DC applauded the CBOs for voluntarily adopting the colonies/areas in public interest. (DIPRO)