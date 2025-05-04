Discussion on GIS-based master plan for Boleng

BOLENG, 3 May: The Boleng Planning Authority (BPA) in Siang district held a threadbare discussion on the key developmental objectives, particularly the demarcation of the local planning area (LPA) and the formulation of a GIS-based master plan for Boleng headquarters.

Chairing the BPA meeting held at the deputy commissioner’s conference hall here on Friday, DC-cum-BPA Chairman PN Thungon emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure that the master plan reflects the future growth aspirations and infrastructural needs of Boleng.

He also highlighted the critical role of GIS technology in enhancing transparency, accuracy, and efficiency in urban development.

All designated members of the planning authority engaged in detailed discussions to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach to the planning process. (DIPRO)