ICR admin launches disaster mgmt plan

ITANAGAR, 3 May: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration has initiated a comprehensive disaster management plan to mitigate potential damage to life and property during the upcoming monsoon season.

As part of the preparedness measures, various departments and stakeholders have been directed to take specific actions, including clearing drains and debris, removing illegal constructions, activating toll-free helpline 1077, stockpiling essential commodities, ensuring safe water supply and electrical safety, relocating settlements in vulnerable areas to designated relief camps, ensuring availability of veterinary medicines and vaccines for epidemic control, restricting quarrying in rivers, banning illegal

earth cutting, keeping the State Disaster Response Force in readiness, checking electrical leakages, conducting damage assessments, and activating control rooms.

These measures aim to minimise the impact of the monsoon season and ensure citizens’ safety.

The administration has urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities and follow instructions to ensure their safety.

All departments concerned are required to submit compliance reports before the review meeting scheduled for 10 June.