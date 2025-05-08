AdiSU to hold peaceful demonstration

BOLENG, 7 May: The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) has announced that it will hold a peaceful demonstration on 9 May within the premises of the deputy commissioner’s office in Boleng, Siang district, in protest against the administration’s perceived inaction and delays in addressing several key issues.

The union had earlier issued a one-week ultimatum to the administration to resolve the matters at hand.

According to the union, the issues include procedural anomalies in the Departmental Promotion Committee and stagnation in recruitment processes, encroachment on the land of

government educational institutions in Boleng, Pangin, Kaying and Pessing, the illicit stationing of paramilitary personnel at the girls’ hostel of the Boum Kakir Mission School in Boleng, and delays in commissioning the Industrial Training Institute in Pangin.

In its intimation letter, the AdiSU emphasized its commitment to a peaceful protest and requested the administration’s cooperation to ensure a secure and orderly demonstration.