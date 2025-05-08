APSCPCR gets new member secretary

NAHARLAGUN, 7 May: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) on Wednesday bade farewell to its outgoing member secretary Khoda Rakhi. Rakhi had assumed the charge of member secretary on 9 August, 2021 and served the Commission with utmost sincerity and dedication. She officially handed over the charge to the new member secretary Yakar Dawe.

Speaking at a farewell function in its office, APSCPCR chairperson Ratan Anya commended the contributions of Rakhi during her tenure. Anya highlighted the unwavering commitment of Rakhi towards the welfare and protection of children in the state,

and her efforts in promoting awareness on child rights. She extended best wishes to Rakhi as she embarks on her new assignment as under secretary in the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

Welcoming the newly appointed member secretary Yakar Dawe, the APSCPCR chairperson expressed confidence that her vast experience in public service will significantly strengthen the Commission’s efforts in ensuring the protection, welfare, and rights of children across the state.