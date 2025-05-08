DAPORIJO, 7 May: The Arun Urja Training Centre in Upper Subansiri district recently concluded a two-month certificate course on Electrical and Solar Installation Training, marked by a certificate distribution ceremony for its trainees.

The programme, funded by the Sri Sri Rural Development Programme in collaboration with the District Industries Centre and the department of skill development and entrepreneurship, aimed to empower local youth through vocational training in electrical and solar installation.

Attending the event, Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo emphasized the importance of skill development for self-employment and career advancement. He encouraged the youth to apply their knowledge and skills in electrical work and solar energy systems to create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Assistant director of industries Chimpu Lombi highlighted the vital role of such institutions in fostering skill enhancement, economic self-reliance and community empowerment.

Industries extension officer John Rai praised the efforts behind establishing the training centre, calling it a crucial step toward local development. He commended the dedication of both trainers and trainees, which contributed to the programme’s success.