Dirang rally in support of Mahabodhi Mukti Andolan

[ Prem Chetry ]

Dirang, 7 May: In solidarity with the ongoing Mahabodhi Mukti Andolan, hundreds of people joined a peaceful protest rally organized by the Monpa Mimang Tsokpa (MMT) at Dirang in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

The rally saw participation from monks, youths, villagers, NGOs, monasteries, and various local groups and individuals.

The demonstrators gathered at TDL Monastery and marched up to Kalachakra Gonpa, expressing their support for the movement and protesting against the Bodhgaya Temple (BT) Act of 1949.

Senior monks, abbots, and community leaders called for the repeal of the Act, asserting that the Mahabodhi Temple’s governing committee should have a Buddhist majority. They criticized the Act for granting management control to a Hindu-majority committee, despite the temple’s deep significance to the global Buddhist community.

Speakers at the rally strongly opposed the existing BT Act and demanded its repeal. They emphasized the importance of protecting Buddhist heritage and maintaining spiritual autonomy, which they said is closely tied to their collective identity, faith, and emotions.

The Mahabodhi Mukti Andolan began on February 12 with an indefinite hunger strike by Buddhist monks, leaders, and devotees at Bodhgaya in Bihar. The movement has since gained momentum, with growing support from across the Himalayan region and other parts of the country.

Earlier, a two-minute silence was observed in remembrance of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir. A voluntary donation drive was also held to support the Mukti Andolan Committee in Gaya, Bihar.