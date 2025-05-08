Dist level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy kicks off

YINGKIONG, 7 May: The 8th district-level football and volleyball tournament for the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2025, kicked off at the general ground here in Upper Siang district on Wednesday.

MLA Alo Libang declared the tournament open and paid tribute to martyr Hangpan Dada, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Libang said Dada’s legacy continues to inspire and benefit hundreds of young sportspersons across the state by providing them a platform to nurture and showcase their talents through sports.

Deputy commissioner Talo Jerang encouraged the participants to compete with true sportsmanship, discipline, and dedication, highlighting government facilities available to meritorious sportspersons, including job reservation opportunities and support schemes.

In the inaugural matches, Tuting boys beat Yingkiong 1-0 in football, while Yingkiong girls edged past Tuting 1-0.

The three-day tournament will conclude on 9 May with final matches and a prize distribution ceremony.

Superintendent of police Token Saring, senior administrative officers, heads of departments, public leaders, and a large gathering of people attended the inaugural programme.(DIPRO)