Governor extends greetings on World Red Cross Day

ITANAGAR, 7 May: Governor K.T Parnaik has extended his greetings to the people of the state, especially the dedicated Red Cross volunteers, on the occasion of World Red Cross Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Jean Henry Dunant, founder of the Red Cross and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

He expressed his hope that the celebration would inspire all to serve society with action, compassion, and commitment to humanity.

In his message, the Governor said that the day reminds all of Dunant’s noble vision that gave rise to the world’s largest humanitarian network, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, now active in 192 countries, committed to saving lives, upholding dignity, and promoting peace without discrimination. He said that in India, the Red Cross continues this mission with commendable dedication.

The Governor said that as the president of the Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh state branch, he takes immense pride in the efforts of the volunteers.

“Their steadfast commitment, particularly during emergencies, disasters and natural calamities has been exemplary. I am confident that the Red Cross volunteers of Arunachal Pradesh will continue to uphold these values and provide invaluable service to those in need, especially the underprivileged and vulnerable sections of our society,” the Governor said.

“On this World Red Cross Day, I appeal to my dear brothers and sisters across Arunachal Pradesh to come forward and join this noble cause.”

“Let us strengthen the Red Cross movement by becoming active participants in its mission to alleviate human suffering, whenever, wherever, and however it may arise,” the Governor appealed in his message. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)