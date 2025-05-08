Guv lauds BRO for completing critical infrastructure projects

ITANAGAR, 7 May: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik lauded the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for successfully completing 21 critical infrastructure projects in the state.

These projects include four strategically important border roads-Assam Hill to Lungro GG, Lungrola to Vasu Rok in Tawang, Lee to Huri in Kra Daadi, and Tama to Taksing in Upper Subansiri-and 17 new bridges.

On Wednesday, the Governor participated virtually in the inauguration ceremony of 50 BRO infrastructure projects spread across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He highlighted the strategic importance of these initiatives, saying they will bolster national security and catalyze socio-economic development in the region.

The Governor said that the completed projects in Arunachal Pradesh will further enhance connectivity and bring prosperity to remote border areas, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Governor, while extending greetings to the BRO on its 66th Raising Day, acknowledged the exemplary efforts of BRO’s regional projects–Project Vartak, Project Arunank, Project Brahmank, and Project Udayak–for their commitment to high-quality infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh. He stated that these projects have been pivotal in the state’s overall progress.

The Governor congratulated 752 BRTF, Roing, 1446 BCC, Anini and CMIR 761 BTTF, Yingkiong on being awarded with ‘Awards of Excellence for the year 2024-25 on the BRO Day 2025.

The 752 BRTF, Roing of Project Udayak received the Best Task Force Award, while 1446 BCC, Anini of Project Udayak received the Best Bridge Construction Company Award.

CMIR 761 BTTF, Yingkiong of Project Brahmank received the Best Medical Establishment Award.

The Governor conveyed the heartfelt appreciation of the people of Arunachal Pradesh to the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister for their commitment to the state’s infrastructure growth and national integration.(PRO to Raj Bhavan)