One arrested for assault, illegal possession of weapon

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, May 7: Naharlagun police on Wednesday arrested an individual identified as Chello Kalar for allegedly physically assaulting and attempting to molest a 26-year-old woman.

Naharlagun Superintendent of police Mihin Gambo informed that on May 6, 2025, a written complaint was lodged by the woman, stating that she, along with the wife of the accused, had travelled to Guwahati.

“Upon their return to Naharlagun Railway Station, the accused, without any inquiry, physically assaulted her and attempted to molest her. When she resisted, he brandished a pistol and chased her, using obscene language and gestures that outraged her modesty,” SP Gambo said.

“The victim managed to escape and took shelter inside the railway station premises before informing her family. Based on her complaint, a case

was registered under Papu Hills PS Case No. 56/25 U/S 74/329(4)/131/351(1) BNS read with Section 25(1)(b) of the Arms Act,” he added.

Reportedly, the police also recovered an unlicensed firearm with live ammunition from the possession of the accused.

SP Gambo constituted a special team led by OC-in-Charge Inspector Gejum Basar, Investigating Officer SI A.K. Jha, SI Tase Bagang along with Constables Tepa Sikon and Pappu Halder, under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo.

“Through technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the accused, aged 35 and currently residing in Karsingsa, was traced and apprehended today after a brief pursuit,” the SP disclosed.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to threatening the victim and admitted to possessing an unlicensed 7.65 mm pistol along with six live rounds and a magazine. The weapon, ammunition, and a black pistol pouch were seized from his residence,” he added.

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.