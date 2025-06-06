Build a cleaner, plastic-free Arunachal: Guv

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday urged the youths, community leaders, educators, and all members of society to come together and work hand-in-hand to build a cleaner, greener, and plastic-free Arunachal Pradesh.

Participating in the celebration of the World Environment Day, the governor called upon the people of the state to come together in support of the national campaign, ‘One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution’, initiated by the union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He exhorted every citizen to adopt environmentally responsible habits and firmly say no to single-use plastic.

Highlighting the five key pillars of the campaign, the governor emphasized the importance of spreading awareness about the hazards of plastic pollution,reducing dependency on single-use plastics, improving plastic waste management systems, encouraging the use of sustainable alternatives, and nurturing eco-friendly lifestyles.

The governor encouraged simple, everyday actions such as replacing plastic with cloth bags and biodegradable materials, segregating household waste, recycling responsibly, organizing community cleanup drives, and educating children and youthsabout environmental stewardship.

On the occasion, the governor felicitated Ita-Park Range Forester Heni Basar for his exemplary efforts in the meticulous preparation, creative design, and visually appealing landscaping of the Raj Bhavan flowerbeds and the golf course.

Earlier, Parnaik planted saplings of maha neem in the northern lawn of the Raj Bhavan to mark the day. (Raj Bhavan)