DCM flags off electric buses

World Environment Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday flagged off a fleet of electric buses that will operate in the Itanagar Capital Region, Namsai, Tezu, Pasighat, and Roing.

The buses were flagged off on the occasion of the World Environment Day (WED) to provide eco-friendly transportation. The Department of Transport introduced these electric buses.

Earlier, while attending a programme on the WED at the banquet hall here, organised by the Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department with the theme ‘Ending plastic pollution globally’, the DCM highlighted the pivotal role of awareness and individual responsibility in fostering environmental conservation. He urged citizens to adopt the 5 R’s – refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, and rethink – as integral principles in daily life to combat plastic pollution and preserve natural resources.

Drawing attention to Arunachal Pradesh’ rich natural heritage, Mein noted the State’s exceptional 79.33% forest cover, underscoring its crucial contribution to India’s ecological balance and biodiversity conservation. “Arunachal Pradesh is not only richly endowed with natural resources but also carries the responsibility to set an example in environmental stewardship,” he stated.

As part of the celebrations, the DCM hailed the ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and encouraged citizens to plant trees in honour of their mothers and Mother Earth, fostering a deep ecological and emotional connection.

Recognizing community-led sustainability efforts, Mein felicitated the mother-daughter duo of Nabam Hekam and Kara Nayum for their innovative work under the waste to wealth initiative, which promotes creative reuse of plastic waste.

Kara Nayum was also honoured for her outstanding essay on climate action, exemplifying the vital role of youths in environmental advocacy.

Also present in the occasion were Transport Minister Ojing Tasing, Speaker Tesam Pongte, advisers Wanglin Lowangdong, Chakat Aboh and Ninong Ering, Mayor Tamme Phassang, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and PCCF & HoFF (EF&CC) P Subramaniam, among others.

In East Kameng district, the Seppa Forest Division, in collaboration with the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth organised a programme in Lumdung to mark the World Environment Day 2025.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, faculty members, and local dignitaries.

Addressing the participants, Seppa Divisional Forest Officer Abhinav Kumar stressed the urgent need to reduce plastic use and mitigate the dangers of microplastics, reaffirming the Forest Department’s dedication to environmental stewardship.

Government College Seppa Principal Dr Robin Hissang in his address highlighted sustainable practices embedded in the tribal traditions of Arunachal Pradesh. He explained how the communities, through their animistic beliefs, maintain a harmonious relationship with nature.

The RK Mission Vidyapeeth Secretary Vidyapeeth shared cautionary stories and emphasized the principle of “What we sow, so shall we reap,” urging students to nurture and respect nature.

The programme also featured a plantation drive, during which 120 fruiting and flowering trees were planted. A similar initiative was conducted in Bameng town, where 40 seedlings were planted in collaboration with the Bameng ADC and ITBP officers.

Notably, the Lumdung programme is the only event from Arunachal represented on the UNEP World Environment Day 2025 global activities map, marking a proud moment for the region.

In Papum Pare district, the ICDS Cell organised a tree plantation programme at the newly constructed Juvenile Justice Home (JJH) in Yupia to mark the day.

The programme was led Women and Child Development (WCD) Commissioner Mimum Tayeng, along with WCD Director TW Thungon, and ICDS Cell Deputy Director Jaya Taba.

The officials also inspected the JJH, accompanied by officers from the Public Works Department and the contractor. The inspection ensured that the facility meets the required standards and is equipped to provide a safe and nurturing environment for its residents.

A tree plantation programme was organised also at the district hospital in Doimukh to mark the World Environment Day. The initiative was led by Doimukh RFO Vijay Dupit, and SDO Kipa Raja, in collaboration with the B Sector Women Committee, Doimukh.

In Lower Siang district, the World Environment Day was celebrated with a plantation drive at the Malinithan ground in Likabali, organised by the Likabali forest division.

Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap, Superintendent of Police Gothombu Dajangju, and officers and staff members also actively participated and planted trees.

In Nirjuli, the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) celebrated the World Environment Day on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S stated that “this day is not just a day of awareness but a powerful global platform for positive environmental actions.”

NERIST Forestry Department Head Prof Awadhesh Kumar briefly explained the significance of the World Environment Day.

Cleaning and plantation activities were also conducted across the NERIST campus to reinforce the message of environmental responsibility with participation all sections of the institute.

In Itanagar, the NCC unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with the college’s Eco Club, celebrated the World Environment Day with the theme ‘Go Green, Breathe Clean’.

Addressing the event, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan emphasized the need for a clean and healthy environment for a sustainable future. He stressed the importance of adopting eco-friendly practices and said that progress should not come at the cost of environmental degradation.

In Changlang district, the World Environment Day was celebrated at the KVK auditorium in Jairampur, located within the VKV campus. The theme of the event was ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and catchment area protection.

Attending the celebration, Environment and ForestsMinister Wangki Lowang and Nampong MLA Laisam Simai stressed the urgent need to “discontinue unsustainable practices such as jhum cultivation” and emphasized the protection of catchment areas as a key strategy to preserve water sources and combat climate change.

Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah urged everyone to plant at least one sapling at their homes,and also stressed on clean and green environment.

Lowang and Simai, along with government officials,planted samplings in the VKV campus. Saplings were also planted around the Jairampur CHC by the district BJP unit.

The Changlang District Students’ Union conducted a plantation drive along the market roadside, while Assam Rifles personnel planted saplings in their campus on the occasion.

In Tirap district, a total of 925 saplings were planted across various amrit sarovar sites in the district under the theme ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ to mark the World Environment Day celebration.

The event was organized by the district administration, in collaboration with the Environment & Forests Department.

All block development officers (BDO) from different blocks, along with BJP mandal leaders and karyakartas of Tirap district actively participated in the initiative.

Plantation drives were conducted along NH 315A and the general hospital in Khonsa, at Bera and Dadam villages, and at the Deomali amrit sarovar site.

The day was also celebrated at Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar. Around 200 saplings were planted in school campus by students and staff on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran commended the efforts of all BDOs, panchayat leaders, political party members, and students for their enthusiastic participation.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organized a tree plantation programme at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan premises on the occasion of the World Environment Day, reaffirming its commitment to environment protection.

Former chief minister and APCC president Nabam Tuki and party members took part in the plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Tuki asked everyone to protect the Earth and preserve its natural beauty for future generations. “Every small action counts and collective efforts can lead to significant positive change. The Congress party stands firm in its resolve to fight climate change and build a sustainable Arunachal Pradesh,” Tuki said.

Arunachal, with its lush forests, diverse biodiversity, and pristine rivers, is a treasure trove of natural beauty. However, the rising threat of climate change, deforestation, and plastic pollution endangers our ecosystems and the livelihoods of our communities, the APCC said in a release.

The state BJP also celebrated WED with the global theme ‘Beat plastic pollution’ in Itanagar.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong addressed the gathering, outlining a comprehensive schedule of environmental programmes to be conducted across Arunachal Pradesh until 15 August.

Reaffirming the party’s dedication to environmental sustainability, Moyong pledged to plant 2.5 lakh saplings at the booth level across the state.

State BJP Mahila Morcha president Kohman L Ngemu called upon the citizens to take responsibility for safeguarding the planet. Highlighting the grave impacts of plastic waste on ecosystems and human health, she urged everyone to be active participants in building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable tomorrow.

Later, Moyong launched a tree plantation drive from the state BJP office in Itanagar and distributed tree saplings to party workers, urging them to plant them as part of the WED initiative.

In Lohit district, the World Environment Day was celebrated in Tezu, and saw the participation of government officials, students, and local leaders. A plantation drive was also carried out at Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezu under ‘Ek ped maa ke naam 2.0’ initiative.

The event was organized by the Environment and Forests Department.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo inaugurated the programme and emphasized the existential threat that climate change poses, particularly to ecologically sensitive regions like Lohit district.

He also spoke about the ‘waste to wealth’ concept, urging citizens to view waste as a resource and adopt practices like recycling, composting, and upcycling.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Tobang Pertin spoke about the growing impact of global warming, deforestation, and carbon emissions, and encouragedcitizens to act as green ambassadors in their daily lives.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Eastern Zone) Soplan Manyu emphasized that trees serve as ecosystem engineers, maintaining ecological balance, preventing soil erosion, and acting as carbon sinks. He stressed the need to phase out single-use plastics, adopt efficient waste management, and protect biodiversity.(DCM’s PR Cell, with inputs from DIPROs)