Following damage to Makantong bridge, admin to start ferry service

[Pisi Zauing]

MAKANTONG, 5 Jun: As a major portion of the Makantong bridge was washed away by the Buri Dihing river in a flash flood on 31 May, the surface communication along Trans-Arunachal Highway 215 has been severely disrupted. Major places like Bordumsa, Kharsang, Jairampur, Miao, Namsai and Jagun have been cut off.

Since the repair of the bridge may take a long time, the Bordumsa administration has decided to start ferry service over the Buri Dihing river at Makantong, adjacent to the bridge, for the convenience of the public.

In order to assess the technical viability of ferry service, Bordumsa ADC Suraj Gurung has directed the Jairampur Highway EE, Bordumsa WRD EE, Bordumsa Hydropower EE, Jairampur PWD EE, and the Bordumsa ZPM to attend a meeting at his office on 6 June.

Following the destruction of the Makantong bridge,the public, especially the farming community, is facing tremendous problem in transportation of agriculture and horticulture produces to the markets. The public has been forced to take the alternative route via Jagun in Assam through Wagun ghat.