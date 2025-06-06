Police arrest six in revenge murder case

SEPPA, 5 Jun: Six people have been arrested by the police here so far for the murder of one Takom Dada of Kapu Dada village, East Kameng district.

Those arrested have been identified as Kaller @Sambo Jelly Lamgu, Ashing Lamgu, Tabing Lamgu, Tungdang Lamgu, Rasam Lamgu and Tungri Lamgu.

According to a police report, an FIR was received from one Kojom Dada and one Talam Dada of Kapu Dada village on 15/12/ 2024, reporting the disappearance of their father Takom Dada, who had gone to tend to his agricultural field near the Pachi river. During a search operation conducted the next day, his naked body was recovered from the river. The body bore multiple deep cut injuries on the head, back, and neck, suspected to have been inflicted using a machete (dao). A case under Sections 103(2)/238(a)/61(2) of the BNS Act was registered at the Chayang Tajo police station.

Acting swiftly, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom. The team comprised DSP (HQ) Mibom Yirang, Inspector Tadu Hassang, SI Dukhum Abu, and Constables Senia Yangfo, Shankar Taniang, H Chege, W Yangchang, and G Singpho-II.

With no eyewitnesses and the place of occurrence located about 45 kms from Seppa town, the investigation initially lacked concrete leads. Therefore, the team relied heavily on technical analysis. With active support from the Itanagar police headquarters, and through examination of call detail records of potential suspects, one unidentified mobile number emerged as a critical lead. This number was found to be active at the place of occurrence on 13/12/2024 and had established suspicious contact with all other accused individuals around the time of the incident.

Leveraging this input, the investigation gained momentum, ultimately leading to the identification of all involved accused persons.

According to the findings of the investigation, the case is a clear instance of revenge murder. The motive behind the murder traces back to an incident dated 3/12/2023, when a criminal case (U/S 307/326 IPC) had been registered at the Seppa police station against Takom Dada for assaulting Longya Lamgu with a dao following a dispute over the ownership of a mithun. Takom Dada was arrested and later released on bail by the court while awaiting trial. Unfortunately, during the course of treatment, Longya Lamgu succumbed to his injuries. In an apparent act of revenge, the sons and family members of Longya Lamgu conspired and murdered Takom Dada while he was still out on bail, the report stated.

The police further informed that on 7/1/2025 and 8/1/2025, the anticipatory bail petitions filed by accused Kaller @Sambo Jelly Lamgu, Ashing Lamgu, Tabing Lamgu, Tungdang Lamgu, and Rasam Lamgu were rejected by the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, based on prima facie evidence. Following the rejection, the accused absconded from the state and evaded arrest. However, with continued technical and human intelligence efforts, co-accused Tungri Lamgu was apprehended from Naharlagun on 17/1/2025.

On 27/1/2025, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the special leave petition filed by accused Rasam Lamgu, which challenged the high court’s order. Subsequently, on 4/2/2025, the anticipatory bail application of accused Tabing Lamgu was also rejected by the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench. Non-bailable warrants of arrest were then issued by the CJM in Seppa against accused Tabing Lamgu, Kaller Lamgu, Rasam Lamgu, and Tungdang Lamgu.

As they continued to evade arrest, they were declared proclaimed offenders by the Seppa CJM on 12/2/2025.

Subsequently, on 18/2/2025, accused Kaller @Sambo Jelly Lamgu, Tungdang Lamgu, and Rasam Lamgu surrendered and were arrested. Accused Tabing Lamgu, however, continued to evade arrest and challenged the rejection of his anticipatory bail before the Supreme Court of India. On 21/2/2025, his special leave petition was dismissed by the apex court. On 17/3/2025, the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, again rejected his anticipatory bail petition. He surrendered and was formally arrested on 19/3/2025.

Further, on 4/4/2025 and again on 22/4/2025, accused Ashing Lamgu filed anticipatory bail applications before the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench. Both applications were rejected by the court on grounds of prima facie involvement. Subsequently, on 28/4/2025, the accused surrendered before the police and was taken into custody.

The police further informed that they have submitted the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet within the legally stipulated timeframe. At present, all the accused are in judicial custody, awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, the East Kameng police have appealed to all citizens to uphold peace and harmony in the district, and strongly condemned the practice of revenge killings. “Taking the law into one’s own hands not only disrupts social order but also invites severe legal consequences. Acts of revenge deliver no justice – they only multiply grief and prolong suffering for families and communities. This case stands as a stark example of a regressive and illegal practice that must be eradicated. East Kameng police urges the public to resolve disputes through legal means, not violence. We remain committed to delivering justice fairly and without bias,” it added.

SP Sikom urged all citizens to trust in the rule of law and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace.