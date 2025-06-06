TCS women’s wing expresses resentment over min’s video on social media

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: The women’s wing of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), Daporijo has expressed deep resentment and disappointment over the circulation of a recent video on a social networking site, wherein the commerce & industries minister Nyato Dukam is seen allegedly accepting a polygamous relationship.

In a letter addressed to the minister on Wednesday, the TCS women’s wing vehemently condemned the minister’s alleged act and said, “Given your position as a Cabinet minister of our state, we find this behaviour deeply troubling and damaging to the state in general and Tagin society in particular. Polygamy is a practice that has long been recognized as a source of injustice, oppression, and inequality, particularly towards women and children. It perpetuates gender discrimination, emotional suffering, financial instability, and family disintegration, all of which contribute to the degradation of societal values. As a leader entrusted with the responsibilities of public office, you are expected to uphold the ethical standards that reflect the values of the society you represent. It is crucial for public figures, especially those in positions of authority like you, to recognize the far-reaching implications of their actions.”

Terming the act “morally reprehensible,” the TCS women’s wing stated that such acts set a dangerous precedent for society.

“While personal choices are private matters, but as a public servant, your actions are scrutinized, and you must acknowledge the weight of your influence on public opinion. By flaunting polygamy on social media, you risk undermining social progress and the commitment to equality for all individuals. The position you hold requires you to serve as a role model, demonstrating integrity, respect, and responsibility. It is not enough to simply fulfil your political duties; you must also be mindful of how your actions impact the broader cultural and moral fabric of the society. It is deeply disappointing that someone in your esteemed position would choose to normalize an archaic and oppressive practice rather than work toward progress and equality. We urge you to reflect on the consequences of your actions, not only for your personal life but for your role as a public figure as well. The trust placed in you by the people demands a higher standard of behaviour,” the letter read.