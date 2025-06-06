Union opposes fresh land allotment

[Prem Chetry]

TAWANG, 5 Jun: The All Tawang District Students’ Union (ATDSU) filed a complaint at the deputy commissioner’s office here on Thursday, opposing issuing of fresh land allotment and extension of previously allotted land to individuals in Tawang district.

Led by ATDSU president Sang Dondup, the union submitted a written complaint to the deputy commissioner.

Dondup highlighted that, despite the limited availability of land in the district, fresh allotments and extensions are being granted at an increasing rate. “This practice is placing undue strain on scarce land resources and causing public discontent.” he said.

The union raised serious concern, stating, “We are troubled by the lack of transparency and the apparent favouritism in the allotment process.”

It urged the DC to immediately suspend all fresh land allotment issued to individuals in Tawang district and halt extension of land allotment for those who have already received allocations.

The ATDSU emphasized its commitment to the principles of natural justice and equitable distribution of public resources, asserting that every citizen deserves fair access to limited government land.

The Arunachal Pradesh Land Settlement and Records Act, along with its Land Allotment Rules, mandates thorough scrutiny, public purpose, and transparency in the allotment process.

“In a land-scarce district like Tawang, the focus should be on allocating land for public utilities, youth development, environment protection, and essential infrastructure, rather than on private individual purposes,” the union said.

It urged the deputy commissioner to review all recent allotments, impose a moratorium on further individual allotments, and initiate a district-level inquiry into the existing process to ensure fairness, transparency, and sustainability.