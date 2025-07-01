NHPC awaits clearance to start commissioning process of 3 units of Subansiri Lower HE Project

NEW DELHI, 30 Jun: State-owned NHPC on Monday said the company is waiting for a clearance from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to start the process of commissioning 3 units (250 MW each) of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project.

The NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is in the process of constructing the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project.

On 26 May, the NHPC said the company is looking to start the process of commissioning 3 units (250 MW each) of the Subansiri Lower HE Project in June, while the remaining 5 units of 250 MW each are expected to be completed by May 2026 in a phased manner.

“In continuation to our earlier letters… it is to inform that clearance from NDSA is awaited for commercial operation of 3 units (250 MW each) of Subansiri Lower HE Project. Further, development in this regard will be informed in due course,” the NHPC said in a filing.

Subansiri Lower HE Project is the largest hydroelectric project ever undertaken in India and is a run-of-river project with water storage on the Subansiri.

It is located near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The nearest railhead is Nagaon, and the nearest airport is Lilabari/Dibrugarh.

The estimated annual energy generation from the project in a 90 percent reliable year is 7,421.59 MU. (PTI)