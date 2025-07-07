Guv urges youths to draw inspiration from Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik urged the youths of the state to draw inspiration from Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s courage, conviction, and selfless service.

Participating in the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Mookerjee, organised by the Art and Culture Department at the state banquet hall here on Sunday, the governor said that the youths’ strength is in their talent and capacity to dream big for their community, state, and country.

Paying tribute to the valiant leader of national unity on the occasion, the governor described Dr Mookerjee’s life as “a shining example of unwavering commitment to India’s integrity, cultural pride, and democratic values.”

Connecting the ideals and principle of Dr Mookerjee with the progress and youths of Arunachal Pradesh, the governor urged the youths of the state to embrace deep pride in their traditional heritage, art, culture, land, and languages, while simultaneously showing equal courage in excelling across science, sports, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He expressed hope that the celebration would ignite within everyone a renewed sense of purpose to contribute meaningfully towards realizing the dream of a strong, united, and self-reliant India.

“When youths are given the opportunity to lead with purpose and serve with compassion, they not only become stronger individuals but also catalysts for positive change,” he said, and called for empowering them to raise their voices, take initiative, and lead with integrity, “so that Arunachal and India can move forward with the strength of committed youths.”

The governor said that Dr Mookerjee was far more than a political figure: “He was a visionary, an esteemed educationist, and a courageous nation-builder, driven by a profound belief in ‘One India, Great India’.”

Dr Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, laying the ideological groundwork for national unity and integrity at a time when the country was still healing from partition, Parnaik said.

He recounted Dr Mookerjee’s unwavering opposition to Article 370 and his powerful call for ‘One country, one head, one flag, one Constitution’ in 1953 – “a stance that marked a pivotal moment in Indian political history.”

The governor recalled Dr Mookerjee’s dedication to industrializing India, noting his crucial role as minister for industries and supply, when he established vital undertakings like the Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Sindri Fertilizer Corporation, and Hindustan Aircraft Factory.

Recalling the pivotal role of Dr Mookerjee in the constituent assembly, the governor said that he persistently advocated minority rights and the preservation of regional languages to ensure a Constitution acceptable and applicable to all communities.

The governor urged everyone to “strive forward, holding steadfast to the eternal values of truth, courage, compassion, and justice.” He emphasized the importance of “taking immense pride in our unique identities, languages, cultures, and traditions, recognizing them as symbols of our rich heritage, as well as the very roots of our collective strength.”

Parnaik stressed that by empowering the local institutions, from village councils to cultural groups, with honesty and transparency, “we build the very foundation for good governance and meaningful development, ensure that every voice is heard and truly transf-orms lives.”

The celebration witnessed addresses by Law Minister Kento Jini, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and Art & Culture Secretary Mamta Riba, who shared their reflections on the significance of the occasion.

Delivering the memorial lecture, Prof Nabam Nakha Hina from the political science department of Rajiv Gandhi University spoke on ‘The life and legacy of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his commitment to nation-building’, shedding light on the visionary leader’s enduring contributions to India’s unity and integrity.

Prof Ashan Riddi from the history department of Rajiv Gandhi University delivered a talk on ‘Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee: An embodiment of unyielding belief in one nation, one Constitution’.

The occasion was attended also by Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and local MLA Techi Kaso, and people from all walks of life, especially students from various educational institutes.

Adding a vibrant and patriotic touch to the event, artists from the songs and drama unit of the Directorate of Art & Culture enthralled the audience with stirring perf-ormances that celebrated national unity and cultural pride.

State BJP observes Dr Mookerjee’s birth anniv

Meanwhile, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed the birth anniversary of Dr Mookerjee at its office here on Sunday.

Floral tributes were paid to Dr Mookerjee’s portrait by party dignitaries and workers, honouring his supreme sacrifice for India’s unity and integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP president Kaling Moyong paid rich tribute to Dr Mookerjee and highlighted his immense contribution and supreme sacrifice for the nation. He recalled Dr Mukherjee’s historic slogan, “Ek desh mein do nishan, do pradhan, do vidhan nahi challenge,” and lauded the Modi-led BJP government for fulfilling this vision by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby integrating the region completely with the rest of the country.

State BJP secretary Taring Tiri delivered an insightful presentation on the remarkable life, inspiring legacy, and visionary political journey of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and elaborated Dr Mookerjee’s early life as a scholar, his fearless stand for national unity, his role as the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and his unwavering commitment to India’s sovereignty and cultural identity.

Tiri emphasized how Dr Mookerjee’s ideals continue to guide the present-day BJP and inspire generations towards selfless service, patriotism, and strong national values.

Former minister Tage Taki also spoke.

The programme was attended by, among others, Industries Minister Nyato Dukam, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and MLAs Techi Kaso, Tojir Kadu, Puinnyo Apum, Kamlung Mosang, and Honchun Ngandam. (With in-put from Raj Bhavan)