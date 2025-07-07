Keep local festivals non-political: Sona

ZIRO, 6 Jul: Education Minister PD Sona said that local festivals should be celebrated in the true spirit of the festival to foster the feeling of brotherhood and fraternity, and urged the people to keep festivals non-political as far as possible.

Attending the 8th Siilang Ditting Dree Festival at Hija village here in Lower Subansiri district on 5 July, Sona advocated preservation of the rich culture and tradition of the Apatani tribe. He suggested that people from other tribes having good knowledge ofculture and traditions be invited to festivals for exchange of culture and tradition.

He emphasized the need for preservation and promotion of tribal languages “as they are the roots to our age-old rich cultures.”

Hydropower Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited Managing Director Toko Onuj also attended the festival. (DIPRO)