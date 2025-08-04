Dhemaji DA issues flashflood alert

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 3 Aug: Assam’s Dhemaji district administration has issued a flashflood alert in the district, following the India Meteorology Department’s prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The district administration has asked government officials to remain vigilant on the situation, regularly monitor the water levels of rivers and streams, and report any natural abnormality to the District Disaster Management Authority.

It advised people residing in low-lying and riverine areas to remain alert and refrain from venturing into rivers and streams, and avoid rafting and fishing activities.

The administration has asked village defence parties and panchayat leaders to sensitize the villagers to the situation and keep boats, lifejackets, and emergency kits ready for use.

The administration has identified safe locations for sheltering people in case of an emergency flood situation.