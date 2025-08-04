Empowering youths key to building a strong Arunachal: DCM

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that empowering youths with knowledge, opportunity, and a clear vision is key to building a strong Arunachal Pradesh.

Attending the Itanagar zonal final of the ‘Battle of Minds 2.0’ quiz competition organised by the Department of Youth Affairs at the state banquet hall here on Saturday evening, Mein reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating more such vibrant platforms for learning and leadership.

The DCM expressed delight at the overwhelming response to the initiative. “From just 53 teams in its inaugural edition to an impressive 343 school teams this year, the growth of Battle of Minds reflects the rising intellectual curiosity and competitive spirit among our students,” he said.

Mein underscored the importance of such platforms in nurturing academic brilliance, leadership potential, and collaborative learning.

Congratulating all the participants and winners, Mein noted, “Today’s quizzers are tomorrow’s leaders. I encourage each of you to dream big, stay disciplined, and pursue your goals with clarity and determination.”

The zonal final witnessed high-spirited participation, with students competing across four engaging segments – general knowledge, ‘know your region’, audiovisual, and rapid fire. The quiz not only tested academic knowledge but also brought forth the presence of mind, confidence, and critical thinking abilities of the young participants.

The DCM felicitated the winning team of the Itanagar zonal final, Team VKV Chimpu (Group D), for its stellar performance, and commended all other participants for their enthusiasm and effort. He also extended best wishes to the winners from all six zones who will now move on to the state-level semifinals and final to be held in August and September.

Mein was joined by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini, his adviser Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, Sports Director Tadar Appa, and Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, among others.(DCM’s PR Cell)