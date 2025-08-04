Mayor stresses on people’s participation in maintaining cleanliness

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang urged the residents of the Itanagar Capital Region to actively embrace jan bhagidari – people’s participation – in maintaining the city’s cleanliness and greenery.

The mayor participated in a large-scale cleanliness drive spearheaded by ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z), an international student volunteer group under the World Mission Society Church of God. The drive stretched from IG Park to the civil secretariat gate.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from both local residents and student volunteers from South Korea, united by a common goal – to promote environmental stewardship and urban cleanliness. Volunteers collected litter, segregated waste, and interacted with citizens to raise awareness on sustainable living and the need for climate-conscious behaviour.

Addressing the gathering, Phassang expressed deep appreciation for the initiative, saying, “I am truly overwhelmed by the commendable efforts of students from South Korea and Arunachal Pradesh who voluntarily came together for this campaign.

These young minds are leading by example. If international volunteers can take the initiative to clean our streets, we, as citizens, must feel even more responsible for our own city.”

The mayor announced plans to collaborate with ASEZ and engage it in ongoing awareness campaigns on cleanliness and environmental sustainability across the IMC’s jurisdiction and the state at large.

ASEZ, which operates in over 175 countries, aligns its initiatives with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, aiming to foster a culture of volunteerism, civic responsibility, and climate action.

The drive concluded with the participants pledging to continue their efforts towards a cleaner, greener Itanagar.