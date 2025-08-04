MLA urges youths to stay away from drugs

LONGDING, 3 Aug: MLA Honchun Ngandam urged youths to stay away from drugs, warning that substance abuse leads to destruction of lives.

Addressing a gathering at a Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh at the Ngowang Multipurpose Community Hall in Pongchau on Sunday, the MLA emphasized the importance of living a meaningful life and making constructive contributions to the society.

“All should make best use of the opportunities which are being created through the interventions of the government,” he said.

Ngandam felicitated Phohee Wangsa, the state topper in CBSE Class 12 exam

from Pongchau village, with a cash award of Rs 50,000, and encouraged others to excel in their fields of activities.

The MLA also inaugurated the Akankasha Haat, showcasing the products of Pongchau’s artisans, and lauded the efforts of the ArSRLM “for the array of local PFMME products.”

Kanubari ADC Yashwant Meena spoke about the fundamental aspects of aspirational block programme and how they can be leveraged to facilitate and expedite development.

Longding SP Dekio Gumja exhorted the public to “shed negativity and strive for inclusive growth.” He reminded the people of their rich cultural heritage and well-framed village administration system, terming them assets for a strong and vibrant community.

The SP gave assurance that, after the completion of border infrastructure projects next year, the security scenario of the region would greatly improve.

During the programme, the Pongchau administration felicitated the field workers and BLOs of Pongchau aspirational block with certificates and awards in recognition of their hard work and sincerity.

The administration also distributed blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring kits to each village in Pongchau block to facilitate expeditious saturation of all healthcare related KPIs.

Major challenges in development works and effective solutions were also discussed during an open discussion session. (DIPRO)