MPCS adopts financial policy

ZIRO, 3 Aug: A financial policy, including a new loan policy for medical emergencies, was adopted during a meeting of the Hiichi Bulla Multipurpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) Ltd, held at the Abotani Hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Over 565 SHG members participated in the meeting, during which Hiichi Bulla MPCS Ltd president Kime Yanyung gave a brief background of the organization’s journey so far, while the MPCS manager presented the annual report, showcasing its achievements in livelihood, health & hygiene, and governance operations.

The Business Development Planning Sub-Committee also presented its various initiatives. The SHG members shared success stories and challenges faced, fostering a spirit of transparency, accountability, and collaboration.

The participants also witnessed the livestreaming of the launch of the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme by the prime minister from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

ArSRLM PMIBCB Sanjiv Tirkey lauded the efforts of the society in promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities, and encouraged it to strive for excellence and growth, assuring it of continued support from the ArSRLM in scaling up its initiatives.

ArSRLM Ziro Block Mission Manager Tage Rimpi, under whose supervision the Hiichi Bulla MPCS Ltd was formed, reported that the MPCS Ltd was registered on 9 January, 2024, and today it has over 945 SHG members.

Among others, DC Oli Perme, DAO Tasso Butung, ArSRLM NRP Alok Sahu, and ArSRLM staffers from other districts also attended the programme.(DIPRO)