‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ model of inclusive growth in Arunachal: CM

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday asserted that the state government’s flagship programme ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ is a clear example of “governance in action,” as it brings essential services to the doorsteps of people.

Sharing an update on the initiative on his X handle, Khandu said that more than 1,051 camps have been organised so far under the programme, reaching out to remote areas and under served populations.

Through these camps, over 15 lakh citizens across the state have benefitted by enrolling in various welfare schemes and availing of services that were earlier difficult to access, he said.

The chief minister said that during the nationwide celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Arunachal Pradesh organised 26 mega camps under ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’, significantly expanding the scale and scope of the programme.

Calling the programme a major step towards inclusive governance, Khandu said that the impact of the initiative is visible on the ground as more people are coming forward to avail of benefits, while awareness about government schemes has grown considerably, and there is an unprecedented level of inter-departmental collaboration.

He noted that the administration has moved from a ‘pull’ model of governance, where people are expected to seek out services, to a ‘push’ model, where the government actively reaches out to every eligible citizen.

The chief minister reiterated that the core objectives of ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ are not only to deliver essential services but also to educate citizens about available schemes, eligibility criteria, and ensure 100 per cent coverage of beneficiaries.

By reaching out to people at their homes, the government is ensuring that no one is left behind, he added. (PTI)