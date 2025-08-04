Siang conundrum

The Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), which is spearheading the protest against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), has once again accused the government of forcibly implementing the project without obtaining free, prior, and informed consent of the affected indigenous communities.

The forum strongly condemned the government’s move to deploy Central Armed Police Forces, alleging “militarization and suppression of voices of those opposing the SUMP.” It claimed that activities related to the proposed SUMP – including surveys for preparing the pre-feasibility report and pre-construction initiatives under corporate social responsibility – are proceeding without the consent of the indigenous people affected by the project.

In a media interaction held in Delhi, the forum highlighted several concerns, including the suspension of a gaon bura for opposing the SUMP, the arbitrary detention and arrest of protestors and SIFF members, the filing of false cases and charges, and the criminalization of movement leaders. They also alleged discrepancies in the signing of the memorandums of understanding (MoU) for studies related to the preparation of the pre-feasibility report in Riga, Pangkang, and Riew villages of Siang district.

SUMP representatives Bhanu Tatak and advocate Ebo Mili further stated that the actions of the government not only contravene international human rights standards – many of which India is a signatory to – but also violate the spirit of constitutional safeguards meant to protect indigenous populations.

The government has been highly ambitious with the project and is eager to initiate it, but has faced several roadblocks due to its failure to engage in meaningful dialogue with the affected communities. It began on the wrong foot by taking an aggressive approach, and it will take time to rebuild trust. In the meantime, the government must take the necessary steps to earn the people’s trust, so that genuine conversations can begin.