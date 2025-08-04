Team RGU wins badminton friendly against TRIHMS

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) defeated Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) 5-1 in the second friendly badminton tournament, 2025 held at RGU on 2 August.

The tournament was organized as part of the month-long Independence Day celebration, and to develop and strengthen bonhomie between the two institutes.

The teams from both the institutes comprised faculty members, academic administrators, officials, interns and students.

A total of five men’s doubles teams and one mixed doubles team from each institute participated.

RGU acting Vice Chancellor Prof SK Nayak reiterated the importance of such tournaments in creating bonhomie and a sense of friendliness and camaraderie.

RGU Joint Registrar David Pertin informed that the university will be playing a series of badminton, futsal and football matches with institutes, including the NERIST, TRIHMS, and DNGC, in the run-up to the 79th Independence Day celebration.

The tournament was inaugurated by TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and RGU Registrar NT Rikam.