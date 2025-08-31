CS stresses on skilling marginalized sections

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Aug: Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India can only be realized when women, youths, and marginalized sections are empowered with practical skills and opportunities.

The chief secretary said this after distributing certificates to the 9th batch of trainees upon completion of their two-month basic course in cutting and tailoring at Oju Welfare Association (OWA) here on Saturday.

He praised the trainees, who included destitute women, widows, housewives, unemployed women, and school dropouts, for their determination to overcome challenges.

Recalling the vision of Mahatma Gandhi, who advocated self-sufficiency through skill acquisition, Gupta emphasized that skill development is a vital pathway to self-reliance and empowerment.

He visited several key facilities, including the Oju crafts centre sales emporium, the free legal aid clinic, the special unit for children with special needs, the boys’ dormitory-cum-recreational room, the specialized adoption agency, Shakti Sadan, and the girls’ dormitory. He also interacted with beneficiaries at the weaving-cum-production unit and the cutting-cum-tailoring vocational training unit.

At Oju Mission School in Papu Nallah, the chief secretary interacted with the students and faculty members and also took a tour of the academic building, the library, the smart classroom, and project displays. Gupta commended the efforts made by the school in providing holistic education and skills to its students.

The chief secretary shared with the students his own journey of coming from a humble background and studying in government schools. He encouraged the students to believe that their circumstances do not define their future and that with hard work, values, and skills, they can achieve great success and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

He donated a collection of educational books on various subjects and curriculum, including CBSE-related books, to the school.

Later, the chief secretary participated in a tree plantation programme themed ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, symbolizing a commitment to environmental responsibility.

“The visit of the chief secretary reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting institutions like Oju Welfare Association and Oju Mission School, which play a vital role in nurturing children, empowering women, and building an inclusive and self-reliant society,” stated a release.

During his visit, the chief secretary was accompanied by WCD Commissioner Mimum Tayeng, Skill Development Secretary Bullo Mamu, and officials from the Education and WCD Departments.

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya and staff members were present during the CS’ visit.