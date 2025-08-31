FPS dealers urge govt to reconsider fees

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: The All Arunachal Pradesh Fair Price Shop Dealer’s Welfare Association (AAPFPSDWA) has appealed to the state government to reconsider the increased fees for the fair price shops.

Referring to Serial No 4 of the government notification issued in July this year, the association in a representation to the food and civil supplies secretary on Friday said that the increased FPS security fees, licence fees, yearly renewal fees, late fees, and duplicate fees would “land the FPSs in trouble, forcing them to run their shops with heavy loss.”

“FPS dealer job is a sort of social service. Profit margin provided by the government is very less – Rs 1.80 only per quintal – which is also not paid on time,” the association said, and

added that FPS dealers are incurring expenditures while maintaining their dealership as they have to bear wages for labourers, in addition to other expenditure like handling losses of PDS items, electricity and water supply bills, storage rents, etc.