Guv mourns Taiju’s demise

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik has mourned the sudden demise of former minister Thinghap Taiju, and said that with the passing away of Taiju, the state, particularly the people of Changlang district, has lost a seasoned leader and a guiding force who dedicated his entire life to serving the people.

The governor said that late Taiju was a prominent political leader who played a pivotal role in shaping the socioeconomic progress of Arunachal Pradesh. “Throughout his long and distinguished political career, he worked tirelessly to uphold the democratic values of justice, equity, and inclusive development, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations,” the governor said.

He offered prayers to the almighty to grant strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (Raj Bhavan)