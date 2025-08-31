NERIST conducts outreach prog

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Aug: A total of 150 students from Class 10 to 12 took part in an outreach programme conducted by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of the NERIST at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 here on Saturday.

During the programme, the students were introduced to cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printing and in-house drones. Live demonstrations gave them hands-on exposure and sparked lively discussions on how such technologies are shaping the future.

A special highlight of the programme was the interaction with the winners of the boot camp organized by the NERIST on 20-21 August, who shared their innovative ideas proposed during the boot camp.