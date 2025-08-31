Rain submerges B’pong market; BCT road blocked

[ Prem Chetry ]

BHALUKPONG, 30 Aug: Unprecedented torrential rain, lasting nearly two hours, partially submerged the Bhalukpong market in West Kameng district on Saturday afternoon.

According to residents, overflowing rainwater from roads and drains flooded shops, hotels, and restaurants, causing significant losses.

Meanwhile, rainfall triggered landslides near Pinjoli bridge at noon on Saturday along the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road near Bhalukpong. Dozens of vehicles, including trucks carrying supplies, were stranded on both sides.

Vehicles remained queued, awaiting restoration of the road as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) deployed personnel and machinery to clear the debris.