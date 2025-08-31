Siang DA denies harassment of anti-dam protestors

Staff Reporter

PANGIN, 30 Aug: The Siang district administration has denied the allegation that anti-dam protesters are being harassed by government officials.

Talking to this daily, Siang DC Tayi Taggu said that the administration respects the opinions of everybody, including those who are opposed to the construction of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

“We have not harassed anyone. This is a false allegation,” he said. Further, he claimed that police summons were issued based of individual cases and not to harass anyone.

“Some people deliberately damaged the irrigation canals of individuals who support the SUMP. Cases were filed against such people. These latest summons had nothing to do with the anti-dam protest,” the DC said.

He added that the democratic rights of both sides should be respected. “The views of both pro and anti-dam should be respected. Let healthy democratic debate and discussion take place,” he added.