Grand finale of Arunachal’s Got Talent, Season 7 held

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: The grand finale of Arunachal’s Got Talent, Season 7 culminated in a spectacular celebration of youth excellence and cultural diversity on 30 August.

The event – a major platform for nurturing and showcasing local artists – was attended by numerous dignitaries, reinforcing the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and development.

The Tribal Dance Crew was crowned the winner, captivating audiences and judges with their dynamic performances that paid tribute to the state’s rich indigenous heritage.

Their victory underscored the power and relevance of traditional art forms in the modern era.

The first runner-up position was secured by gifted singer Tara Ekke, while the group Four Seasons was named the second runner-up, showcasing the remarkable range of talent flourishing in Arunachal Pradesh.

In his address, Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the crucial role of such platforms in youth empowerment. He referred to the state’s young population as the “heartbeat of the state,” stating that programmes like Arunachal’s Got Talent are vital for encouraging the youths to “dream bigger, believe in themselves, and embrace the opportunities of the modern world with confidence.”

The chief minister highlighted the government’s approach of not just grooming talent but also preparing young people for leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The event was attended also by several other dignitaries, including MLA Techi Kaso, Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman John Neelam, and former state information commissioner Gumjum Haider.

During the proceedings, Dream for United Arunachal, led by its chairman Gumjum Haider, presented a gift – a Laughing Buddha – to the chief minister.

This year’s competition was widely lauded for its smooth execution, fairness, and transparency, further solidifying its reputation as a credible platform for aspiring artists.

The government’s commitment to youth development is a recurring theme, with recent initiatives, including the approval of the State Youth Policy-2025, which outlines nine key development goals focused on education, employment, skill development, and youth leadership.

Additionally, the establishment of Khelo India Centres and the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Sportsperson Scholarship are part of a comprehensive ecosystem designed to help young people thrive and contribute to the state’s progress.

Arunachal’s Got Talent has once again proven to be more than just a competition; it is a movement that fosters creativity, builds confidence, and reinforces the government’s pledge to invest in the potential of its young citizens.