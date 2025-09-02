324 patients benefit from health camp

MIPI, 1 Sep: Altogether 324 patients, including senior citizens and BRO labourers, benefited from a health camp organised at Mipi village in Dibang Valley district on Sunday by the District Health Society (DHS).

A team of doctors, comprising medicine specialist Dr Rita Mena, SMO Dr P Rime, MO Dr A Mihu, and dental surgeon Dr S Wangchu, along with medical staff, extended services during the camp.

The camp placed special emphasis on non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, while also addressing sexually transmitted and infectious diseases, including HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis.

Patients underwent screening tests, received free medicines, and were provided with counselling on prevention and healthy living.

For many in this remote corner of Dibang Valley, the camp was more than just a medical service – it was an opportunity to receive timely care, awareness, and reassurance. The villagers expressed heartfelt gratitude, with one elder remarking that such initiatives “bring the doctor’s care to our doorstep and give us hope for a healthier tomorrow.”

The DHS reaffirmed its vision of reaching the un-reached and ensuring that quality healthcare is not a privilege but a right for every citizen. (DIPRO)