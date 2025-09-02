KV 2 students bag runner-up position at IITG Technothlon

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Abhishek Kumar and Lalit Sharma from KV 2 Itanagar have brought laurels to their school by securing the runner-up position in the ‘Ticker Tycoon’ activity at the national finals of ‘Technothlon’, hosted by IIT Guwahati.

“Competing against top junior teams, including five selected from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, their remarkable teamwork and strategic acumen set them apart in this challenging event,” the school stated in a release.

Technothlon, conducted as part of IIT Guwahati’s Techniche Fest, provides a platform for young minds to solve real-world problems and develop vital analytical skills. The Ticker Tycoon activity tested problem-solving and understanding abilities under pressure.

The three-day event was a testament to Kumar and Sharma’s dedication, and highlighted the supportive academic culture at KV 2 Itanagar, the school said.

KV 2 Principal Vinay Kumar expressed immense pride in their accomplishment, stating, “Abhishek and Lalit’s success at Technothlon is a reflection of our commitment to nurturing excellence, curiosity, and innovation. Their achievement will inspire many more students to strive for such opportunities.”