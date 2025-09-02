Towards a lasting engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

From the brink of war, the prime minister and the president have reopened diplomatic channels. If President Jinping accepts Prime Minister Modi’s invitation, he will visit India for the 2026 BRICS summit.

According to a government official, the recent meeting was positive, as both countries agreed to work towards a “fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable” solution to the India-China border issue. They also pledged to expand trade and investment ties, recognising the role of both economies in stabilising global trade.

The meeting between the Asian giants is also significant in the aftermath of the 50 percent tariff imposed on Indian goods by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

It remains to be seen whether China and India will be able to overcome their mutual mistrust in the months to come. However, such meetings are essential to pave the way for renewed and lasting engagement.