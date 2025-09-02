Trained sericulture youths left in the lurch

Editor,

I am writing to bring the attention of the Arunachal Government to the distressing situation faced by a large number of trained youths in Arunachal Pradesh who are feeling abandoned due to the government’s neglect of the Sericulture Department.

Since 2016, the Sericulture Department has sponsored over a hundred students to pursue a postgraduate diploma in sericulture. These students have successfully completed their courses with the earnest hope of contributing to the state’s growth in this specialized sector.

However, despite the creation of a separate Sericulture Directorate in 2019, not a single recruitment drive has been conducted. Many of these trained graduates are now nearing the age limit for government recruitment, seeing their years of dedicated study and training go to waste.

An RTI reply has revealed that the directorate is currently operating with only eight extension/district sericulture officers, leaving four district sericulture officer posts vacant. Yet, no action has been taken to fill these critical vacancies. The department has claimed that recruitment rules have been ‘under process’ since 2022, a delay that is both unacceptable and frustrating for these trained professionals.

This situation is a grave injustice to the hardworking youths of our state and a significant impediment to the development of sericulture in Arunachal. We implore the government to act immediately. The recruitment rules must be finalized, and examinations must be conducted without delay to ensure that deserving and qualified candidates do not lose their eligibility to serve the state.

A postgraduate diploma (sericulture) student