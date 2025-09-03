MLA inaugurates sub-health centre

ROING, 2 Sep: Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum inaugurated a sub-health centre in Malek in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

Replying to a memorandum submitted by the villagers, he assured to take up issues of health on priority.

The sub-health centre in Malek will cater to the people of Malek, Gergam and Debanath villages, with a population of more than 1,000. With the opening of the centre, the people will have easier access to healthcare services.

SP Ringu Ngupok, DMO Dr Worar Taku, PHED&WS EE John Lego, the district hospital medical superintendent, and a host of dignitaries attended the programme. (DIPRO)