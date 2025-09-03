New batch of RGGP students inducted

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: The induction programme for the new batch of students of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGP) started here on Tuesday. The inaugural function set the tone for the first-year students embarking on their academic journey.

RGGP Principal Dr Taba Tath in his address to the students advised them to work hard and remain consistent in their academic pursuits.

“Success is not given; it is earned step by step, with courage and consistency. The future is in your hands to shape it with knowledge, discipline, and determination,” said Dr Tath. He further highlighted the college’s legacy, and urged the students to empower themselves with knowledge and character, making Arunachal Pradesh and the nation proud.

Lipi Karso Ete, coordinator of the 2025 induction programme, spoke about the significance of the programme in easing students’ transition to college life and helping them understand institutional values.

Furthermore, various portfolio holders briefed the new students on the college’s rules, regulations, and support systems, ensuring that everyone was aware of their responsibilities from the outset. The morning session concluded with an orientation tour, introducing the newcomers to the academic departments and familiarising them with the campus.

In the afternoon, advocate Nada Nampi conducted an awareness session on students’ legal rights and outlined the consequences of violating them, empowering the attendees to be conscientious members of the college community.

The day concluded with a series of indoor games designed to foster camaraderie, teamwork, and unity among the first-year students, helping them forge new friendships and settle comfortably into college life.