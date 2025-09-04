LUNGLA, 3 Sep: The Dhakpa Pangcheng Employee Welfare Association (DEWA) felicitated three candidates from the Dhakpa-Pangchen area, who qualified in the NEET, 2025 examination, at a function on Wednesday.

The achievers honored were Tashi Yangke from Ramyang village, Tenzin Choiyang from Sakyur village and Phuntso Tashi Gyamo from Shoktsen village.

In his address, DEWA secretary-general Kesang Dondup lauded the hard work and dedication of the qualifiers, encouraging them to continue excelling academically and to serve as role models in the community.

“This achievement is a source of pride for the Dhakpa-Pangchen area. We hope our young achievers inspire many more students to strive for excellence,” he said. (DIPRO)