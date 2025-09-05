NAHARLAGUN, 4 Sep: A major case of financial fraud was unearthed after a written complaint was lodged by one Tajo Parang (41), proprietor of M/s JZ Enterprise and a resident of Polo Colony here, on 28 June, alleging that two individuals had misused his GST credentials to carry out fraudulent transactions.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega said that, according to the complaint, the accused persons, identified as Ravi Rai (34) and Harka Bahadur Sonar alias Sumit Sunar (37), illegally accessed the complainant’s GST portal, using his user ID and password without consent, after befriending him and taking him into confidence.

Rai and Sonar are from Khatoni village in North Lakhimpur district of Assam.

A case was registered at the Naharlagun police station U/S 316(4)/3(5) BNS, based on the complaint.

The SP said that the duo created fictitious firms – M/s SK Enterprise and M/s Nagar Traders – through which they generated fraudulent invoices and manipulated input tax credit (ITC) transactions amounting to approximately Rs 1.09 crore.

The fake ITC was shown as transferred to M/s Ananth Enterprises and M/s Jerang Enterprises, causing heavy financial loss and blockage of GST credits in the complainant’s account.

The complainant further stated that the duo misrepresented themselves, used his identity for illegal financial gains, and committed offences of cheating, forgery, and breach of trust.

After continuous technical surveillance and inputs from local sources, a police team led by Naharlagun PS OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev arrested the accused from Harmutti.

The SP appealed to business owners, traders, and citizens to remain vigilant against online frauds and identity misuse. He urged the public to secure their GST credentials, banking information, and digital identities, and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the police.