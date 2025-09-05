ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: The local bodies of Aalo, Namsai, and Ziro will be developed as municipalities, according to a notification.

The local bodies of Aalo in West Siang district and Ziro in Lower Subansiri district were granted ‘Municipal C’ status under the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007, while that of Namsai in Namsai district was granted nagar panchayat status, it said.

“If any individual or any department or anybody has any objection or suggestion with respect to the intention of the government to declare the above settlements as municipal areas, the same should be sent to the deputy commissioners concerned within 30 days,” it said.

“The deputy commissioners will hear and dispose of the claims and objections relating to the intention of the government to constitute municipality in the above settlements and submit the final proposal on expiry of one month,” it added. (PTI)