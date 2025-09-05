ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: The All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) said that Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini has assured it that Wushu would be introduced at the Miao Government Sports Academy in Changlang district.

The minister gave the assurance when a delegation of the association called on him on Wednesday regarding inclusion of Wushu at the sports academy in Miao.

The association expressed appreciation for the minister for his continuous efforts, proactive initiatives, and dedication towards the growth of sports and youth welfare.

The association also expressed appreciation for Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao for his “unwavering encouragement and support for the sporting community.”

The AAPWA delegation included general secretary John Tara Bakey, president Tach Tadar, and its adviser Toko Teki.