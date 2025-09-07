KHONSA, 6 Sep: Khonsa ADC Namneet Singh advised the students of the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in Tirap district to shun drugs and chose a healthy life.

Singh, who led a district-level NCORD team during an awareness programme at the school against illicit poppy cultivation, urged the students to never fall into the trap of drug abuse, “because it is a vicious path where you may lose all future options to build productive and prosperous careers.”

He advised them to focus on their goals and support the NCORD team in its fight against the drug menace.

GHSS Principal Nokdon Chimyang stressed the importance of conducting such programmes, and described poppy cultivation as a “burning issue” in the district. He urged the students to gain knowledge on the harmful effects of drug abuse.

IDSP DSO Dr Palash Rakshit highlighted that drug use can cause liver damage, stomach ulcer, lung problems, kidney failure, and diseases like Hepatitis B and HIV through syringe sharing. He reminded the students that their parents work hard for their future, and urged them not to waste their sacrifices.

Tax, Excise & Narcotics Superintendent Monica Lowang elaborated the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. She explained that illicit cultivation of poppy is a punishable offence under Section 18, and noted that under Section 37, repeat offenders can face the death penalty for certain grave offences. She also appealed to the gathering to report drug-related activities, resist illegal farming practices even under pressure, and promote legal and sustainable farming methods with grassroots community support.

Later, the ADC administered a pledge to the students and participants, affirming their commitment to live a drug-free life, avoid peer pressure, spread awareness against illicit poppy cultivation, engage in positive activities, and work towards building a strong, bright, and drug-free Tirap. (DIPRO)