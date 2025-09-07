[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMPHAI, 6 Sep: Acting swiftly on an intelligence input, the Anti-Drugs Squad (ADS) of the Miao police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Imphang Du Singpho, from Namphai Singpho village on 4 September, and seized three soap cases filled with drug weighing around 35.55 grams from his possession.

The seized drug is worth approximately Rs 2 lakh in the local market.

The psychotropic substance was found hidden inside the grains in his granary. Singpho has been arrested and a case U/S 21(b) has been registered in this regard at the Miao police station.

Police sources said that the ADS team had been closely watching the movement of Singpho and his family members for months. The raid was conducted after the ADS team had confirmed inputs about the presence of the psychotropic substance hidden in the granary.

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung [MSRH] commended the efforts of the police in apprehending the peddler with drug.

MSRH president Gamseng Singpho thanked the local sources for cooperating with the police in checking drug peddling.

“With such cooperation from the public, the police can certainly succeed in putting a halt to the menace of drug peddling in the area,” he said.