DNGC celebrates 47th foundation day

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik said that the youths must align their personal goals with the larger Viksit Bharat@2047 vision.

Participating in the 47th foundation day celebration of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Saturday, the governor said: “When we progress as individuals, we strengthen society. When society progresses, the state prospers. And when the state prospers, the nation rises.”

He commended the college for producing leaders, professionals, thinkers, and change-makers who have strengthened the fabric of the community.

Paying homage to former education minister late Dera Natung, Parnaik urged the people to draw inspiration from his vision and carry forward his legacy by dedicating themselves to the noble cause of education.

He expressed hope that the college would continue, with collective commitment, to uphold the values of education, adapt to changing times, excel in new opportunities, and remain a guiding light for generations to come.

The governor reminded the students that they are the torchbearers of the nation’s future, and encouraged them to think creatively, innovate boldly, and embrace skill-based learning, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and problem-solving.

To the faculty members, the governor advised fulfilling their duties with dedication and guiding students with empathy. He highlighted their role in shaping character, instilling discipline, and nurturing the next generation, and reminded them that, as the true architects of students’ futures, they must keep updating their knowledge and remain aligned with the latest developments, research, and innovations.

The governor also appealed to the alumni to maintain a strong bond with their alma mater and to contribute to the growth of the institution in whatever way possible.

He also felicitated achievers of the college, including Rajiv Gandhi University toppers, student achievers in zonal, national and international competitions, and outstanding alumni.

Earlier, on his arrival at the college campus, the governor was received with a ceremonial guard of honour presented by NCC cadets. The governor offered floral tributes to late Dera Natung, the visionary former education minister whose name the college bears.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan in his welcome address provided an overview of the institute’s journey. He highlighted the college’s notable achievements in academics and co-curricular activities, while also presenting the challenges it faces. Dr Khan further outlined the future roadmap of the institution, emphasizing its commitment to nurturing young minds and contributing meaningfully to the educational progress of the state.

Established in 1979, DNGC, formerly known as Government Degree College and Government College, Itanagar, was rechristened to its present name since the 2001 session after the name of the then education minister Dera Natung, who passed away in a helicopter crash in 2001. The percentage of enrolment of girls in the college in the current academic session stands at 51.33, while it is 48.67% for boys. Similarly, the enrolment of APST students in the college stands at 91%. (Raj Bhavan)