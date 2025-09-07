RAGA, 6 Sep: Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu exhorted the officials of agriculture and allied departments to prepare comprehensive master plans with a clear roadmap for the benefit of the farming community and other sectors.

Addressing a review meeting organised at the circuit house here in Kamle district on Friday, the minister said, “We need to prioritize initiatives that will genuinely help our people and identify the unique potential of this region across various development sectors.”

Wangsu specifically highlighted the promising prospects for kiwi and cardamom cultivation in the region, and directed officers to conduct thorough surveys to identify suitable locations for these high-value crops.

The minister stressed the importance of proper land use and strategic acquisitions to maximize benefits for the local population.

He urged department heads to ensure that no pesticide or adulterated product enters what he termed the “virgin district.”

Officials from agriculture and allied departments presented detailed presentations, showcasing their achievements and ongoing initiatives. They also raised concerns over critical staff shortage hampering departmental operations in the district.

Later, Wangsu conducted field visits to various developmental sites and projects across Raga, including the fish pond facility in Pah Nallah, Kicho, the orange garden near the mini-secretariat, and the oil palm intercropping farm in Buscamp.

During his interactions with officials, the minister emphasized the importance of dedicated service and urged them to work diligently towards resolving district-level issues. He stressed that their expertise and inputs would be crucial for the district’s developmental trajectory.

Wangsu was accompanied by Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development Secretary Hage Tari and seniors officers of the district during his visit.