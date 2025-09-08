ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: Expressing deepest condolences over the tragic death of 22-year-old Bengia Ama Gora at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) demanded that the state government immediately ensure a transparent and time-bound inquiry into the incident.

Demanding accountability from all responsible officials and medical staff, the APCC also sought urgent improvements in healthcare infrastructure and patient safety measures.

Referring to the assurance of Health Minister Biyuram Wahge to constitute an inquiry committee, the APCC emphasized that “this probe must be time-bound, transparent, and impartial, so that justice is truly delivered.”

“Inquiries announced after every tragedy loses their meaning if accountability is not fixed and systemic reforms are not carried out,” said APCC general secretary Dr Gyamar Tana in a release on Sunday.

The APCC said that the unfortunate incident once again exposes the fragile state of Arunachal’s healthcare system under the BJP government.

“Despite huge allocations in the health sector, citizens continue to suffer due to poor facilities, lack of accountability, and negligence in medical institutions,” the APCC said.

It reiterated that healthcare is a fundamental right, and the people of the state must not lose faith in government hospitals and public health institutions.

The entire Congress family stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, Tana said, and added that justice for late Bengia Ama Gora must not remain another empty promise.

NPP demands suspension of medical staff on duty

Stating that the death of Bengia Ama Gora at the TRIHMS is a deeply disturbing incident for the entire state and puts a big question mark on the management of healthcare, national general secretary of the National People’s Party (NPP), Paknga Bage, demanded that the chief medical officer take suo motu cognizance of the case and immediately suspend all doctors and nurses on duty who were responsible for Gora’s death.

“The increasing number of such cases in recent times underscores the need for a thorough examination of the deteriorating management system at the state’s lone medical college,” said Bage while strongly condemning the alleged negligence displayed by the doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff at the hospital.

The demise has resulted in irreparable loss to the family, rendering a one-day-old baby motherless, her husband a widower, and her parents bereft of their daughter, the NPP said, and insisted that the health minister fulfill the three-point demand of the deceased’s family by constituting a high-level inquiry committee, terminating the doctors and nurses responsible from their jobs and booking them under the appropriate section of the law, and compensating the bereaved family.